Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.00% from the stock’s current price.

STOK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

STOK opened at $23.53 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $782.12 million and a P/E ratio of -13.07.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $57,268.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,268.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gene Liau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,972 shares of company stock worth $846,656 over the last ninety days. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 451,363 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 124,537 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

