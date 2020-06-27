Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 4,771 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $216,937.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,225.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 39,354 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,774,471.86.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,457 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $200,565.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,304 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $733,343.52.

On Friday, April 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,564 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $43,010.00.

Shares of NTRA opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $49.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Natera by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Natera by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Natera by 203.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

