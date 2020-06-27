State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $67.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.81.

STT stock opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 90.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

