State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $67.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.81.
STT stock opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12.
In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 90.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.