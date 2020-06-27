Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 69.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232,961 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE STWD opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

