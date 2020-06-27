Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $253,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,032 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,720 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $64,592,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after acquiring an additional 498,945 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $135.59 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.88.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

