SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.77

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.77 and last traded at $113.75, with a volume of 8875100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9,599.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,853,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,755,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,341,000 after purchasing an additional 987,179 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,742,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 378,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 265,559 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

