SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SOUHY. Zacks Investment Research raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

SOUHY stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

