Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.90

Shares of Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and traded as low as $13.32. Sodexo shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 49,188 shares traded.

SDXAY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sodexo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Sodexo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

