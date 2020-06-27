SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.97

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and traded as low as $31.57. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 8,513 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMFKY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

