Smith Barney Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

Stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.82.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $114.00 on Thursday. Inphi has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $127.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average of $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $3,299,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,740,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $686,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,568.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,821 shares of company stock valued at $16,366,315. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inphi in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

