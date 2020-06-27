Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,681 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,591 shares of company stock worth $112,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.