Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 86,822 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Crescent Point Energy worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,061,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 559,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 686,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

NYSE CPG opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $883.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 108.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

