Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $765,000 Position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,368,000 after purchasing an additional 126,449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,932,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,027,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,953,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,807,000 after acquiring an additional 167,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in WesBanco by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

WesBanco stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. WesBanco Inc has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $212,338.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,144.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,313.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,836 shares of company stock worth $883,173 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

