Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $1.06 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of Chart Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after acquiring an additional 638,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,675,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 377,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chart Industries by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,463,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,407,000 after acquiring an additional 362,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chart Industries by 2,735.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 313,546 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $78.80.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

