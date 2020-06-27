Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 7,660 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.71.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $151.38 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.98 and its 200 day moving average is $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.