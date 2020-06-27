Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 719 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,540,000 after buying an additional 239,240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,649,000 after buying an additional 123,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho downgraded Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

In related news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

