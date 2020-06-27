Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,432 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

NYSE:TAP opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

