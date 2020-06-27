Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 263,084 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 85.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 263,084 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 603.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HFC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

HFC opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.