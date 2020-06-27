Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 256,278 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,278 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,994,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,176,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 160,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 54,636 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 80,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of JCI opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.