Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,524,254 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,787,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,524,254 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.32% of Baytex Energy worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Baytex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 77,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 40,533 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 61,802 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Baytex Energy during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.97.

BTE opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Baytex Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.78.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $250.99 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 148.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.