Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.19% of Mastercraft Boat worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $358.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.