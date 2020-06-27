Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 123.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 192.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,886,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,731,000 after buying an additional 1,834,464 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,841,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.