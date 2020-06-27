Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.23% of China Yuchai International worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 21.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $13.93 on Friday. China Yuchai International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $559.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.51.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.52). China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $481.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Yuchai International Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.09%.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

