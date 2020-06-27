Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ExlService by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in ExlService by 25.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.17. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.19 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barrington Research lowered ExlService to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

