Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 3,317 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 145.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $173.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -962.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.14.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.