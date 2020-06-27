Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 23,166 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 614.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Insperity worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Insperity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Insperity by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

