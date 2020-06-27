Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.54.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.56 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at $12,371,154.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,811 shares of company stock worth $5,254,719. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

