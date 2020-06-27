Schroder Investment Management Group Has $870,000 Stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fortis were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 8.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,794,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,645 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,309 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Fortis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,090,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,379,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,657,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,531 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fortis by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,083,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,161,000 after purchasing an additional 323,891 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTS. CIBC raised their price target on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

