Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 505.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Autodesk by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the software company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Autodesk by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,937 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $232.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.18. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $247.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,927 shares of company stock valued at $11,151,473. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.