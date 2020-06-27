Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 10,367 Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 44.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,254 shares of company stock valued at $637,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KALU stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KALU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

