Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 10,353 Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

RGLD opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.56. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGLD. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

