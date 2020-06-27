Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,923 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of MakeMyTrip at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 416,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 240,018 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5,002.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

