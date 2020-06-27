Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 129,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth $390,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 491,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 45,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,557,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 61.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 331,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $41.83.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

