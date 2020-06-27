Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of Virtusa as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Virtusa by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 967,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after purchasing an additional 86,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Virtusa by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 79,192 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Virtusa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 838,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Virtusa by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 589,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Virtusa by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTU opened at $31.88 on Friday. Virtusa Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $903.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). Virtusa had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $329.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

