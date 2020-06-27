Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Shares in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 61,245 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 158,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 26,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMA stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.46). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $436.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

