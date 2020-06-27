Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Savills (LON:SVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 880 ($11.20) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 940 ($11.96).

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Savills in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 906 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,005.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. Savills has a 1-year low of GBX 620 ($7.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,268 ($16.14).

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

