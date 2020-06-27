Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Santander Consumer USA worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 118,502 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,072,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,071,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SC opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.25. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 63.41 and a quick ratio of 63.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mahesh Aditya bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

