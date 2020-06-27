SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. AlphaValue lowered SANDVIK AB/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SANDVIK AB/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get SANDVIK AB/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.15%. Analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,290 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.