Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.63

Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.85. Rubicon Minerals shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 223,991 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Rubicon Minerals from C$1.75 to C$1.70 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.02 million and a PE ratio of -6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.95.

Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Rubicon Minerals Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX)

Rubicon Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

