Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) to Sector Performer

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.67) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 220 ($2.80). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

HOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.29) price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 211 ($2.69) to GBX 218 ($2.77) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 203.80 ($2.59).

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 191.60 ($2.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 232.20 ($2.96).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

