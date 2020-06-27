Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Shares of DKNG opened at $33.34 on Thursday. Draftkings has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Draftkings will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

