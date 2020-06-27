Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,924 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.09% of Roku worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $122.55 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -139.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,337,978.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,119.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,739 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,098. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

