Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $2.15. Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 3,809 shares changing hands.

RRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $400.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.20 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

