RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $325.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $242.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.52.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $289.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -229.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.61 and its 200 day moving average is $220.01. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $111.72 and a 1 year high of $296.39.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.05, for a total transaction of $1,970,170.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,218,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $6,209,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,879 shares of company stock worth $36,870,145 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $101,792,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in RingCentral by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in RingCentral by 376.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,995,000 after purchasing an additional 354,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $73,920,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

