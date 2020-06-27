Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.49

Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and traded as low as $7.25. Ricoh shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 6,545 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.44). Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ricoh Co Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

