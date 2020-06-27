Reviewing FAT Brands (FAT) and Its Rivals

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare FAT Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $22.50 million -$1.02 million -39.89 FAT Brands Competitors $1.99 billion $209.29 million 18.86

FAT Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FAT Brands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00 FAT Brands Competitors 1163 4352 4497 208 2.37

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 6.20%. Given FAT Brands’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FAT Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

FAT Brands has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands’ rivals have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -12.14% -55.18% -3.22% FAT Brands Competitors -2.69% -67.22% 0.40%

Summary

FAT Brands rivals beat FAT Brands on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

