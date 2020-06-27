Reviewing CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF)

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of CommVault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of CommVault Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CommVault Systems has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CommVault Systems and Where Food Comes From, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommVault Systems 0 2 3 0 2.60 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

CommVault Systems presently has a consensus target price of $50.20, suggesting a potential upside of 34.39%. Given CommVault Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CommVault Systems is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CommVault Systems and Where Food Comes From’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommVault Systems $670.89 million 2.59 -$5.64 million $0.43 86.87 Where Food Comes From $20.77 million 2.07 $1.35 million N/A N/A

Where Food Comes From has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CommVault Systems.

Profitability

This table compares CommVault Systems and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommVault Systems -0.84% 5.00% 2.36% Where Food Comes From 6.01% 10.93% 6.69%

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats CommVault Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports. It also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, the company offers Commvault HyperScale, a cloud-ready on premises data management solution; and Commvault HyperScale software and appliances. Further, it provides customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, training, implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly through its sales force to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through its network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in the banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utility, and energy industries. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Infinidat, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education. The company also sells hardware; and develops software and provides services related to sustainability measurement and benchmarking, traceability, verification, and certification to the food and agriculture industries. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

