Retirement Capital Strategies Acquires 37,281 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,232.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,951 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,281 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% during the first quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 185,280 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,213,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 50.2% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,538,416 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $715,754,000 after buying an additional 300,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 136,094 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $203.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

