Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Repay from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Repay has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,371.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at $3,552,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Repay by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at $1,330,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 34.9% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 289,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

