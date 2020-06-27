RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Position Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR opened at $175.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

